Metro services to be briefly suspended on Green Park-Qutub Minar section on Dec 19

Services on the Green Park-Qutub Minar section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will be suspended for a few hours on December 19 morning due to a scheduled track maintenance work, DMRC officials said on Friday.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

''To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Qutab Minar Metro station of Yellow Line, train services on the morning of 19th December 2021 (Sunday) on this line will be briefly regulated,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Train services will remain suspended from Green Park to Qutab Minar from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, three metro stations, namely Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket, will be closed till resumption of train services in this section, it said.

However, connectivity between Green Park and Qutab Minar stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period at a frequency of around 25-30 minutes. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly during this period, it added.

In the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Green Park, and Qutab Minar to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.

To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains, it said.

Normal train services on the entire Yellow Line, including Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations, will be available from 7 am onwards, the officials said.

