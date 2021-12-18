Left Menu

Metro services to be briefly suspended on Green Park-Qutub Minar section on Dec 19

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly during this period, it added.In the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Green Park, and Qutab Minar to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains, it said.Normal train services on the entire Yellow Line, including Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations, will be available from 7 am onwards, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:02 IST
Metro services to be briefly suspended on Green Park-Qutub Minar section on Dec 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services on the Green Park-Qutub Minar section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will be suspended for a few hours on December 19 morning due to a scheduled track maintenance work, DMRC officials said on Friday.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

''To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Qutab Minar Metro station of Yellow Line, train services on the morning of 19th December 2021 (Sunday) on this line will be briefly regulated,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Train services will remain suspended from Green Park to Qutab Minar from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, three metro stations, namely Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket, will be closed till resumption of train services in this section, it said.

However, connectivity between Green Park and Qutab Minar stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period at a frequency of around 25-30 minutes. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly during this period, it added.

In the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Green Park, and Qutab Minar to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.

To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains, it said.

Normal train services on the entire Yellow Line, including Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations, will be available from 7 am onwards, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021