Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing -- airline

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters. Southwest confirmed Kelly's positive test after Reuters learned of it through other officials.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters. Kelly appeared at the Senate Commerce hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a senior Delta Air Lines executive and the head of a flight attendants union.

The other airlines did not immediately comment on whether their executives had tested for COVID-19. Southwest confirmed Kelly's positive test after Reuters learned of it through other officials. Kelly did not wear a mask for parts of the hearing and questioned the health benefit of masks on airplanes.

"I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air cabin environment -- it's very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting," Kelly said. Kelly told other airlines of the positive test on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

