Women workers stage protest, block arterial TN highway

A large number of women workers of a company near here, which assembles and manufactures smartphone spares, resorted to a flash protest, blocking the busy Chennai-Bengaluru highway that led to traffic blockade on Saturday.

The workers' protest since late Friday night, is over allegations related to the hospitalization of 8 employees due to poor quality of food served in the canteen, according to preliminary inputs. In view of the protest, many vehicles including cargo trucks were stranded on the highway at Sunguvarchatiram in Kancheepuram district.

District authorities and police officials are holding talks with the protesters.

