UAE c.bank extends Targeted Economic Support Scheme through June

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 12:28 IST
United Arab Emirates central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates central bank has extended several measures of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) until June 30 to support the continued recovery of the country's economy, the bank said on Saturday.

It said in a statement it was extending the TESS programme to support new lending and financing, as well as prudential relief measures regarding banks' capital buffers and liquidity and stable funding requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

