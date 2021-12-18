Raigad cops solve 29 theft cases in 1 year, return stolen items worth Rs 60 lakh
Stolen items worth Rs 60.80 lakh have been returned to complainants after Raigad police in Maharashtra managed to solve 29 theft cases in the last one year, Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said on Saturday.
The items include 1,105 grams of gold, 65 grams of silver, cash and three two-wheelers among other things, he said.
''The theft detection rate in the district is 35 per cent, while that of recovery of goods stands at 15 per cent,'' Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Mohite said.
