Mindteck adds new manufacturing client to its roster

Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:23 IST
Mindteck (India) Limited. . Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced the addition of a new manufacturing client headquartered in the United States to its roster. The new client is a global manufacturer of a variety of enterprise-level data capture and management products, software, services, analytics and solutions geared toward providing 'intelligent' operational visibility to multiple industries, including retail, eCommerce, transportation and logistics.

Commenting on the win, Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said: "We are delighted to be working with a company that has been innovating leading edge technologies for over fifty years." Jacob Pillay, Senior Vice President - Sales (US and Europe), added: "Our team is excited about this important win and kicking off an interesting project involving the client's tracking solution which locates mobile devices, printers, scanners and the like in retail stores. The current engagement encompasses the initial phase of mobile and cloud application development on Google's Firebase cloud platform."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

