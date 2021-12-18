LG takes ride in Olectra Greentech's electric bus in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took a ride in Olectra Greentech's electric bus from Raj Bhavan till Trikuta Nagar here, which is on a trial run to augment inter-city and intra-city transport facilities in the Union Territory.

The electric bus will be on trial run on different inter-city and intra-city routes to access its technical, mechanical stability and other practical aspects.

Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Arun Kumar briefed the LG about the functioning, features and technical aspects of the bus during the ride.

He apprised the Lt Governor that it is a seven metre Olectra K6 Electric Bus which has seating capacity of 24 passengers plus the driver, and a single charge range of 160 kilometres with 80 per cent status of charge.

Kumar said the bus has many other modern features like GPS, public announcement system, air conditioner, smart ticketing, two USB ports per seat and emergency stop.

While enquiring about the performance of the bus, the Lt Governor suggested the representatives of the company keep proper luggage space to facilitate the passengers during their journey.

Asserting that the J&K government is committed to provide quality transport facilities to the public in the UT, Sinha said the unprecedented augmentation of the public transport system would boost revenue generation as more viable and lucrative routes will be included in the operational network of transportation.

During a meeting with the chairman of Olectra Greentech Ltd, the Lt Governor had asked him to send two electric buses on a trial basis, one each for Srinagar and Jammu.

Depending upon the trial outcome, the government will decide future course of action for inter-city and intra-city transport facilities and 150-200 e-buses would be introduced in the transport sector soon in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)