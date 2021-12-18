Left Menu

Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 1.13 cr seized, five arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI): Customs authorities at the airport here seized gold and electronic items worth Rs 1.13 crore in two separate incidents and arrested five persons in this connection, officials said on Saturday.

In the first incident on Thursday, department sleuths intercepted four passengers who arrived from Dubai and recovered gold and electronic goods concealed in the baggage, a press release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Airport said.

In the second incident the same day, gold and electronic items concealed in the baggage of another passenger who arrived from Sharjah was recovered.

In total 1.42 kg of gold worth Rs 61.37 lakh and electronic goods worth Rs 51.84 lakh were seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act and all the five were arrested, the release said.

The press release did not reveal the details of the electronic goods that were recovered from the passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

