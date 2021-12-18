Society should guide, provide employment to differently abled people: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is the duty of society to help, guide and provide employment to differently abled people.

Addressing the 8th national conference on 'Disability: Digital Divyang - Enabled & Empowered', Gadkari said giving service to differently abled people is like giving service to God.

''It is difficult to survive for people with disabilities. It is the duty of society to help them, it is the duty of society to guide them and it is the duty of society to give them employment and sustainable life.

''...we have to give them appropriate vision to make their life sustainable,'' he said.

According to him, the total population of differently abled people is more than 2 per cent as per the census, while the World Bank says this number is even bigger.

''I feel that disabled people are not weak, there are some superiority than normal man and woman...we need to extract best from them by allowing their assimilation in the mainstream of the society,'' Gadkari said.

He also unveiled 'Rozgar Sarathi'- a job portal for differently abled people.

