Left Menu

Society should guide, provide employment to differently abled people: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:08 IST
Society should guide, provide employment to differently abled people: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is the duty of society to help, guide and provide employment to differently abled people.

Addressing the 8th national conference on 'Disability: Digital Divyang - Enabled & Empowered', Gadkari said giving service to differently abled people is like giving service to God.

''It is difficult to survive for people with disabilities. It is the duty of society to help them, it is the duty of society to guide them and it is the duty of society to give them employment and sustainable life.

''...we have to give them appropriate vision to make their life sustainable,'' he said.

According to him, the total population of differently abled people is more than 2 per cent as per the census, while the World Bank says this number is even bigger.

''I feel that disabled people are not weak, there are some superiority than normal man and woman...we need to extract best from them by allowing their assimilation in the mainstream of the society,'' Gadkari said.

He also unveiled 'Rozgar Sarathi'- a job portal for differently abled people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021