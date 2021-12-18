Secondary players need to upgrade steel-making technologies: Minister

The steel ministry on Saturday exhorted the secondary players of the sector to upgrade their manufacturing technologies to help achieve the target of 300 MT steel output.

Secondary steel makers are those who make steel through electric arc furnace (EAF) route and induction furnace (IF) route.

Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh along with Additional Steel Secretary Rasika Chaube and other senior officials on Saturday visited Mandi Gobindgarh steel cluster where he interacted with secondary players of the sector.

''Secondary steel sector is an important part of domestic steel sector. The 300 million tonne steel making target capacity cannot be achieved without active participation of secondary steel sector. ''To achieve this, the secondary steel sector needs to upgrade itself,'' a ministry statement quoted Singh as saying. The interaction in district Fatehgarh, Punjab was organised by the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST).

