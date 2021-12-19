Left Menu

India's coal import declines 27% to 16 mn tonnes in October

Coking coal import was at 30.51 MT, against 23.89 MT imported during the year-ago period.Commenting on the coal import trend, Vinaya Varma, MD and CEO, mjunction, said, While there was strong demand for coal from the power sector during the festive season, firm prices in the seaborne market restricted import volumes. Going forward, improved domestic supply in the coming months is likely to keep import demand low. PTI SID MKJ

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 11:34 IST
India's coal import declines 27% to 16 mn tonnes in October
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's coal import registered a decline of 26.8 percent to 15.75 million tonnes (MT) in October over the same month a year ago.

The country had imported 21.50 MT of coal in October 2020, according to data compiled by mjunction services.

''India's coal and coke imports in October 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have decreased by 26.8 percent over October 2020,'' it said.

junction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.

However, coal import in October was up 6 percent as compared to 14.85 MT imported during September 2021, the data show.

Of the total import in October 2021, non-coking coal was at 9.47 MT, against 14.46 MT imported in October last year.

Coking coal import was at 4.05 MT, lower than 4.92 MT imported in October 2020.

During the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal, total coal import stood at 123.09 MT, about 5.4 percent higher than 116.81 MT in the year-ago period.

During the April-October period, non-coking coal import was at 79.54 MT, slightly higher than 77.67 MT imported during April-October of the previous fiscal. Coking coal import was at 30.51 MT, against 23.89 MT imported during the year-ago period.

Commenting on the coal import trend, Vinaya Varma, MD, and CEO, mjunction, said, ''While there was strong demand for coal from the power sector during the festive season, firm prices in the seaborne market restricted import volumes. Going forward, improved domestic supply in the coming months is likely to keep import demand low.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021