Saudi defences destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport -news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia's air defences on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Abha international airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
State-run SPA cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most of northern Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Saudi
- Saudi Press Agency
- Saudi Arabia's
- Houthi
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron set for Saudi talks with crown prince
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino backs Messi to rediscover form in front of goal; Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in practice for Saudi GP and more
Sports News Roundup: Horse racing-Medina Spirit's failed drug test caused by ointment - owner's attorney; Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in practice for Saudi GP and more
Lebanon PM says call with Saudi Crown Prince and Macron 'important step' - statement
France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop