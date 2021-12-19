Saudi defences destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport -news agency

Saudi Arabia's air defences on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Abha international airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

State-run SPA cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most of northern Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)