Power CPSEs register 45 pc growth in capex investment

For FY2021-22, the capital expenditure capex target of the CPSEs, under the Ministry of Power, is Rs 50,690.52 crore, a power ministry statement said.Power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of Rs 22,127 crore till November 2020, which was 49.3 per cent of the total expenditure for the fiscal.However, it stated that during 2021-22, the CPSEs have so far invested capex of Rs 32,137 crore, which is 63.4 per cent of the annual capex target.Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:45 IST
Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have registered 45 per cent growth in investment on capital expenditure over the previous year, the power ministry has said. For FY2021-22, the capital expenditure (capex) target of the CPSEs, under the Ministry of Power, is Rs 50,690.52 crore, a power ministry statement said.

Power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of Rs 22,127 crore till November 2020, which was 49.3 per cent of the total expenditure for the fiscal.

However, it stated that during 2021-22, the CPSEs have so far invested capex of Rs 32,137 crore, which is 63.4 per cent of the annual capex target.

Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year's performance, it stated. Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress. It has spent Rs 1,593.72 crore in IPDS, Rs 1,007.51 crore in DDUGJY and Rs 890 crore in transmission development schemes for North Eastern region. Hence besides the expenditure of Rs 32,137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of Rs 3,491.23 crore has been invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry, it added. In all, till end of November, the power ministry has invested Rs 35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development, it stated. The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on a weekly basis by Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and state governments, the power ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development, it stated.

