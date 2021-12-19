IMAX to open theatre in Coimbatore

IMAX Corporation and Broadway Megaplex have entered into an agreement to open a new IMAX theatre in Coimbatore, the second such facility to come up in Tamil Nadu.

The first IMAX theatre is in Chennai.

IMAX Corporation and Broadway Megaplex have recently signed an agreement to develop a new IMAX theatre in Coimbatore at Broadway's newly planned site. Scheduled to open in 2022, the deal would bring the first IMAX theatre ever to the city and marks the first agreement between the global entertainment technology company and the regional megaplex chain, a press release said.

''The new theatre will feature IMAX with Laser Technology, a next generation laser projection system and 12-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theatres. IMAX with Laser is immersive by design, developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for movie going experience'', the release said.

''We are excited to sign our first deal with Broadway Megaplex, a regional multiplex chain in southern India, which will bring IMAX to a new pre-eminent megaplex location and expand our footprint in India beyond the largest cities,'' IMAX, Chief Sales Officer, Giovanni Dolci said.

''IMAX's popularity is growing with moviegoers and filmmakers across Hollywood and local titles. We are excited to continue meeting that demand in India backed by strong Bollywood lineup,'' he said.

Films screened in the new IMAX cinema hall would also be optimized through IMAX's propriety digital media re-mastering (DMR) process, enhancing the image frame-by-frame, specifically for IMAX screens with direct input from filmmakers.

''Our partnership with IMAX is in line with our vision to offer entertainment with the best available technology and we hope that with this association we are able to bring a world class offering for our loyal customers in Coimbatore'', Broadway Megaplex was quoted as saying in the statement.

US-headquartered IMAX has 1,664 IMAX theatre systems -- 1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional operating in 85 countries, the statement added.

