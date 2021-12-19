"Women fall to debt trap by borrowing loans from MFIs"

Kerala’s former Finance minister Thomas Issac and Tata Institute of Social Science Prof R Ram Kumar Sunday claimed that many women across the country have fallen into the debt trap by incurring credits from different Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) instead of gaining economic empowerment.

The duo said this while addressing the 4th Sushila Gopala Memorial Lecturer on “Women in the Web of Modern Moneylenders” organized by the Odisha Unit of All India Democratic Association (AIDWA) here. Both the speakers alleged that MFIs charge more than 11.25 per cent interest on the loans given to women self help groups.

''Sometimes, the rate of interest of MFIs is about 60 per cent and in cases more than 100 per cent also. The MFIs used to take 24 per cent of interest from the women self groups other than processing fees. As a result of which unable to repay the loans, the women groups go for another loan to make payment. In the process they get entangled into the debt trap and unable to overcome it, leave alone becoming economically independent,'' they claimed.

They also alleged that there was no such regulation on the MFIs.

AIDWA national secretary Tapasi Praharaj alleged that women self help groups were being hugely exploited by the MFIs and this was possible as the banks hesitate to directly give loans to the women groups.

Praharaj said the banks should directly give loans to women groups instead of engaging the MFIs.

“The rate of interest should not be above 11.25 per cent as stipulated by the RBI and all the states should have a mechanism to stop the modern day money leaders who have appeared in the name of MFIs,” she said.

The speakers said that the economic conditions of women have become further worse due to lack of jobs, employment and earning avenues due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Whatever the provisions are made by the governments, they mostly benefit the MFIs and not the women, they said demanding strong regulation on the activities of the “institutional money leaders.” PTI AAM RG RG

