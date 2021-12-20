China's Kaisa says bondholders have not asked for accelerated repayments yet

Kaisa Group said on Monday it has not received any notice from bondholders to accelerate repayments yet as the embattled Chinese property developer has not repaid a $400 million bond, or interest on notes due in 2023 and 2025.

The property developer did not repay $400 million of bonds that matured on Dec. 7, triggering cross-default provision on all its offshore bonds and prompting a downgrade to "restricted default" by Fitch Ratings. Kaisa is the second-largest dollar bond issuer among China's property developers after China Evergrande Group, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities.

The troubles of China's property sector have gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects around the world. Kaisa said it was still in talks with bondholders over a debt restructuring deal and it had hired Houlihan Lokey as its financial adviser and Sidley Austin as a legal adviser.

