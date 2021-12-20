Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

Former chief executive of Tesco Plc Dave Lewis is set to become chair of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new consumer health division, which is about to be spun-off next year. Britain's health minister, Sajid Javid, declined to rule out tighter COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Dominic Barton appointed Rio Tinto chair https://on.ft.com/3Fc87BP Ex-Tesco boss Lewis to chair GSK's new consumer health division https://on.ft.com/3E9OQzN

Sajid Javid fails to rule out fresh Omicron curbs in England before Christmas https://on.ft.com/3pbNPD7 Overview

Rio Tinto on Monday tapped Canada's departing ambassador to Beijing, Dominic Barton, as its chairman. Former chief executive of Tesco Plc Dave Lewis is set to become chair of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new consumer health division, which is about to be spun-off next year.

Britain's health minister, Sajid Javid, declined to rule out tighter COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

