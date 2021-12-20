Left Menu

Beghou Consulting opens office in Pune, strengthening advanced analytics, data science and technology services for life sciences companies

These professionals will strengthen our firmwide analytics capabilities and enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients most pressing commercial challenges. As an extension of Beghous U.S.-based advanced analytics and data science team, the consulting team in Pune will support the firms work with life sciences companies on go-to-market strategy, product launch strategy, commercial strategy and operations, customer engagement modeling, and more.The Pune office is led by Saurabh Kukreti, who joins Beghou with 17 years of management consulting and analytics experience.

Beghou Consulting opens office in Pune, strengthening advanced analytics, data science and technology services for life sciences companies
EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beghou Consulting recently opened an office in Pune, India, to expand its global advanced analytics and data science team. Beghou's Pune-based team will collaborate with U.S.-based colleagues to help life sciences companies improve commercial effectiveness.

''We have assembled a team of highly skilled and experienced advanced analytics and commercial operations practitioners in Pune,'' said Dan Wetherill, partner and leader of Beghou Consulting's advanced analytics and data science team. ''These professionals will strengthen our firmwide analytics capabilities and enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients' most pressing commercial challenges.'' As an extension of Beghou's U.S.-based advanced analytics and data science team, the consulting team in Pune will support the firm's work with life sciences companies on go-to-market strategy, product launch strategy, commercial strategy and operations, customer engagement modeling, and more.

The Pune office is led by Saurabh Kukreti, who joins Beghou with 17 years of management consulting and analytics experience. Kukreti specializes in commercialization strategy, data strategy, operations excellence and business analytics. He has extensive global experience, having worked in the United States, Europe and India. Prior to joining Beghou, Kukreti led Eversana's consulting and analytics capability team in India. Kukreti has an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, India, and a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from Meerut University, India.

''We have great ambitions for our team in Pune,'' Kukreti said. ''We're adding scale to Beghou's capabilities and strengthening the firm's ability to develop advanced analytics-based solutions for clients. As we continue to grow, we expect the Pune office to be an incubation center for analytics innovations for the firm.'' The Pune office, which is Beghou's eighth globally, is located at Sr. No. 15, 3rd Floor, West Wing, Marisoft 3, Marigold, Pune, Maharashtra, India.

About Beghou Consulting Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has eight offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

