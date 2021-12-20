FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Collection Of New Christmas Gifts For Xmas 2021

GURGAON, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jingle of the bells, the freshly baked cookies, the aroma of a fruity plum cake, and the crispiness in the air of the chilly winters are all indications of the start of a season most clearly awaited by millions of people where they send jolly gifts to each other. This is the season of the most awaited holiday, the saturnalia miracle called Christmas. And now, customers can buy Christmas giftsand send season's greetings to their dearest ones all over the country as well as internationally at the click of a button with FlowerAura.

Customers can find themed gifts with customisation options that will fill their family's heart to the core with joy and wonderment, much like the spirit of Christmas. Explore the varied range of Christmas gifts that suit every customer's budget as the gifting brand has them in a competitive market price range. And to make Christmas celebrations a much more joyous occasion for the customers and their whole family, they can now send enchanting personalised Christmas giftsright at their doorstep in just a matter of a few hours with the in-house express delivery service by FlowerAura. This service is available in all major cities even during the busiest time of the year - Christmas. Apart from the traditional gifts, users will be able to find themed hampers packed with the most decadent Christmas plum cakes, cookies, an assortment of other delicious delights, and even much-awaited winter gift items like gloves, socks, or even premium signature instant beverages.

Customers who are far away from their hometowns can now send these beautifully wrapped hampers, and Christmas presents directly to their dear ones. For example, customers can now send customised gifts like Christmas themed coffee mugs, t-shirts, assorted hampers containing majestic floral arrangements, air-purifying succulents, frosted cakes, soft toys, and many more items. Beautifully wrapped with colourful packaging and custom-made greeting cards with handwritten verses can be sent right to the doorstep of their home with a hassle-free delivery service operated by well-experienced executives and team members.

Similar to the express delivery service, FlowerAura takes pride in working 24 hours during all normal business working days, as well as during the festive season much like Christmas with a wide list of delivery services like fixed time delivery, same-day delivery, midnight delivery, and early morning delivery. These services guarantee timely doorstep delivery by professional delivery partners. To give the customers more reasons to opt for the services, FlowerAura also practices the highest standards of hygiene. Maintaining & regulating the safety protocols necessary in the event of recent pandemic Covid-19 is also taken care of.

Having 10+ years of experience in the premium gifting industry, FlowerAura gives one the guarantee of quality with each of its delivery. Christmas is a busy time of the year, and FlowerAura always tries its best to help people celebrate. The quality gift and the packaging of shipping items are thus thoroughly inspected and carefully delivered to one's doorstep.

Women's and men's Christmas giftsitems are thoroughly available in various designs, styles, budgets, occasions, and preferences, all to make their Christmas miracles come true.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalised gifts, combos), the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Media Contact: Suman Patra suman.patra@floweraura.com +91-8882553333 Head - Product and Marketing FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083537/FlowerAura_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)