Shriram Properties shares list with nearly 24 pc discount

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd on Monday listed with a discount of nearly 24 per cent against its issue price of Rs 118.

The stock listed at Rs 94, a decline of 20.33 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 22.24 per cent to Rs 91.75.

On the NSE, it made debut at Rs 90, a discount of 23.72 per cent.

Shriram Properties' initial share sale got subscribed 4.60 times on the final day of the offering earlier this month.

The realty player's price band for the offer was Rs 113-118 per share.

