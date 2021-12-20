Left Menu

Equitas SFB empanelled as Maha govt banking partner

The government has granted authority to Equitas Small Finance Bank to open salary and pension accounts for the existing and retired employees across 58 of its branches in Maharashtra, the lender said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:50 IST
Equitas SFB empanelled as Maha govt banking partner
  • Country:
  • India

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has been empanelled as a banking partner of the Government of Maharashtra to offer its services to the state government employees. As per an agreement, Equitas Small Finance Bank is entitled to distribute salaries and allowances to the existing employees as well as make provision of pension to pensioners, thereby providing solutions to institutions and value-added services for individuals, the bank said in a release.

Bandhan Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, South Indian Bank are the other three banks that are assigned the role of distributing salaries, allowances to government employees, it said. The agreement is for the liability base. The government has granted authority to Equitas Small Finance Bank to open salary and pension accounts for the existing and retired employees across 58 of its branches in Maharashtra, the lender said. The bank is subject to withdrawal and disbursement of funds. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head – Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, said: ''We at Equitas Small Finance Bank have believed in simplifying our services to offer customers with a seamless banking experience. ''Our association with Government of Maharashtra opens up avenues to leverage our 58 branches in Maharashtra to provide tailor-made solutions to institutions and helps us provide value-added services for individual customers including relationship managers, rewards for every spend and so on.'' It will also help strengthen bank's presence in Maharashtra market and Equitas SFB is keen to make a difference in this space by providing value for the money invested with the bank, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021