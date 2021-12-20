Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns - official statement
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:00 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel on Monday banned its citizens from travelling to the United States without special permission, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
A statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said cabinet ministers approved the measure, which would go into effect on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naftali Bennett
- Israel
- United States
Advertisement