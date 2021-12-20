Left Menu

The Biryani House Aims to Open 50 District Master Franchises Across India by the End of 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The Biryani House, Indias fastest upcoming delivery platform which serves Indias largest variety of delicious Dum Biryanis apart from melting in mouth Kebabs Curries plans to open 50 district master franchises across India by the end of year 2022.

The Biryani House Aims to Open 50 District Master Franchises Across India by the End of 2022
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Biryani House, India’s fastest upcoming delivery platform which serves India’s largest variety of delicious Dum Biryanis apart from melting in mouth Kebabs & Curries plans to open 50 district master franchises across India by the end of year 2022. The Biryani House has a plan to capitalise the Biryani market by expanding its footprints in the districts of the following states under Mission 50 i.e., Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal and many more. Sarvesh Chaubey, Founder & Chairman - TBH said, ''Our only focus is to have India's biggest franchise network of like-minded franchise owners where we work together to common vision and that is why we don't charge any royalty because we want our franchise partners to be profitable in less than a year.'' Anuj Kumar, Co-founder - TBH, said, ''Nowadays, there has been a tremendous demand for food. I can see a huge potential in the districts of the mentioned states and after the lockdown people are keen investing in food franchise business, Biryani Market specifically. I think this is a great opportunity which I take as my Mission 50 by opening 50 outlets of our brand through further district master franchise by the end of 2022.” It allows their customers to choose their delicious taste from their wide offerings & varieties relish a different taste on every order. In 2015, they started their first outlet in Mumbai and started catering locals with the most delicious biryani at a very reasonable price. Image: SarveshChaubey, Founder & Chairman - TBH.

