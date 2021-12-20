Left Menu

Suspect of Japan deadly clinic fire bought gasoline in Nov -police

Besides the 24 people who died, three people, including the suspect, are in critical condition, the official said. Police have identified 14 of the 24 people killed, including Kotaro Nishizawa, who ran the clinic and was praised as a stalwart supporter of mental health.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:29 IST
Suspect of Japan deadly clinic fire bought gasoline in Nov -police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A 61-year-old man suspected of starting a fire that killed 24 people last week in an Osaka clinic bought 10 litres of gasoline at a petrol station last month, but it was not known whether the fuel was used in the blaze, police said on Monday. Security camera footage from the psychiatry clinic in Osaka, western Japan, shows the fire broke out on Friday morning after the suspect carried two bags of liquid into the clinic and set the liquid on fire, an Osaka police official said.

Traces of oil were found at the site, but investigators are still trying to determine what kind of liquid was used. Besides the 24 people who died, three people, including the suspect, are in critical condition, the official said.

Police have identified 14 of the 24 people killed, including Kotaro Nishizawa, who ran the clinic and was praised as a stalwart supporter of mental health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021