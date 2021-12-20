Left Menu

CAQM lifts curbs on construction work in Delhi-NCR, truck entry in capital

The panel had on November 16 banned CD activities in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels shot up alarmingly.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR and the entry of trucks in the national capital in view of an improvement in air quality and favorable meteorological forecast.

The panel noted that the air quality index in Delhi has improved from the very poor category and has consistently been in the poor category for the last three days. ''Construction and demolition (C&D) activities in NCR shall now be permitted, with immediate effect subject to persons and agencies undertaking C&D activities strictly complying with dust control norms and directions issued under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and CPCB guidelines in this regard,'' an order read.

''Entry of trucks to Delhi, which hitherto was only selectively permitted, would be permitted with immediate effect till further orders,'' it said.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast indicates a continuation of the favorable trend of wind speed and climatic conditions to facilitate dispersion of pollutants from the region, it said.

The central air quality panel had on Friday last allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges, and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27. The panel had on November 16 banned C&D activities in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels shot up alarmingly. On November 24, the Supreme Court re-imposed the ban on construction, exempting non-polluting activities such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry.

On December 17, the panel eased the restrictions on C&D activities, allowing projects related to public utilities, railways, metro, airports and ISBTs, national security, defense, healthcare, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

