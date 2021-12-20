Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge down on Omicron jitters

Ten-year bond yields were last down around 1 basis point at 0.90%. While unease over Omicron is supporting safe-haven bond markets on the one side, worries about a hawkish shift at the European Central Bank could temper any market gains, analysts said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:49 IST
Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell to its lowest level in almost two weeks on Monday, with demand for safe-haven assets firm as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe. The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

Yields on German 10-year bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, dipped to -0.402%, the lowest level since Dec. 8. It was flirting with its lowest levels since August.

"An underlying safety bid due to Omicron uncertainty ahead of the Christmas period probably helped and looks set to stay," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. Most other benchmark bond yields in the single currency bloc were slightly lower on the day, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was down 3 basis points in London at 1.36%.

Still, trading ranges were thin, with liquidity in bond markets dwindling in the final two weeks of the year. Thin liquidity has exacerbated price swings in Italy's bond markets. Ten-year bond yields were last down around 1 basis point at 0.90%.

While unease over Omicron is supporting safe-haven bond markets on the one side, worries about a hawkish shift at the European Central Bank could temper any market gains, analysts said. ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Saturday that the central bank was ready to adjust policy if inflation didn't fall as expected.

