UK shares slump as Omicron concerns hit commodity, travel stocks

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 1.8% to hit a two-week low in early deals. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell nearly 2.5% each after crude prices dropped $2 a barrel, while industrial metal miners lost 2.5% due to weakness in copper prices.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:53 IST
UK's FTSE 100 plunged on Monday, tracking a drop in global equity markets as investors worried about a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in Europe and the United States. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 1.8% to hit a two-week low in early deals.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell nearly 2.5% each after crude prices dropped $2 a barrel, while industrial metal miners lost 2.5% due to weakness in copper prices. The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 2.1%, with the travel and leisure sector leading the declines with a 3.2% drop.

The UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told ministers at the weekend that new COVID-19 restrictions should be introduced as soon as possible to stop the NHS being overwhelmed, according to a media report. Britain's Deputy Prime Minister said twelve people have died from the Omicron variant in the UK, and 104 are currently in hospital with it.

Standard Chartered fell 1.9% after the Bank of England fined it 46.55 million pounds ($61.51 million) for misreporting its liquidity position to the regulator and for failings in its controls.

