TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:36 IST
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has partnered with location technology provider what3words to offer a seamless and accurate navigation experience to its two-wheeler customers.

The company has integrated the innovative location technology of what3words into its customer app – TVS Connect, which the users can share and navigate to any location using three simple words, the company said in a statement.

The location technology of what3words divides the world into a grid of 3-meter squares and it gives each square a unique combination of three random words as addresses and helps in more accurate navigation.

''Navigation accuracy is a key part of our connected vehicle offering, and we were looking for innovative ways to enhance that riding experience for our customers. We are excited about our association with what3words, which does this by using 3-word addresses generated out of their precise location system as close as 3-meters to the location,'' TVS Motor Company Assistant Vice President, Digital Marketing Saurabh Khullar said.

Stating that this will increase efficiency by offering a seamless riding experience integrated into TVs Connect, he said these unique 3-word addresses will be introduced for customers of the TVS Apache brand and riding community first and will gradually extend to customers across other brands in a phased manner.

what3words co-founder and CEO Chris Sheldrick said, ''Whether exploring remote terrains, recommending epic new routes, or simply navigating to new destinations, what3words ensures that TVS Motor Company riders will always arrive in exactly the right place.'' With addresses in India often not accurate enough to specify precise locations and making it hard to find both places and people and complicating deliveries, TVS said,'' This partnership will make navigation simple, hassle-free and less time-consuming for customers across India.'' Crucially, it added,''what3words also works offline, meaning that customers can rely on what3words to get them exactly where they need to be, even in areas with poor connectivity.''

