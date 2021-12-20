Left Menu

Nearly 50,000 MSMEs down shutters seeking reduction of raw material prices

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:42 IST
Nearly 50,000 MSMEs down shutters seeking reduction of raw material prices
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50,000 Micro Small and Middle Enterprises (MSMEs) downed their shutters in the district on Monday to draw the attention of the authorities to the skyrocketing prices of raw materials used in various industries.

The one day closure resulted in the production loss of around Rs 1,500 crore as the industries manufacture all types of spare parts for two-wheelers to six-wheelers, motor and pumps, defence and naval sectors, wet grinders, foundries and plastic industries, industry sources said.

The prices of raw materials have been increasing in the last one year, rising from 40 per cent to 70 per cent and some times 100 per cent, which was leading to loss of job orders for majority of the industries, even as 40 industrial associations extended support to the call given by All-India Council of Association of MSMEs for the nationwide stir, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises J James said.

Major industrial areas like Peelamedu, SIDCO, Kinathukaavu, Thudiyalur fell silent owing to the day-long strike.

Besides taking steps to bring prices under control, the Central government should form a committee to fix the rate of various raw materials, James said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021