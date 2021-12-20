China summons Quora-like Zhihu for unlawful release of information
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:51 IST
- Country:
- China
The Beijing cyberspace regulator said on Monday that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had asked it to summon the online question-and-answer platform Zhihu for unlawful release of information.
The internet regulator said in a statement that the authorities have demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company and the company would suspend "certain" functions during the period of time.
Also Read: China threatens countermeasures if U.S. boycotts Beijing Olympics
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
Advertisement