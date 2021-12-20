China summons Quora-like Zhihu for unlawful release of information

The Beijing cyberspace regulator said on Monday that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had asked it to summon the online question-and-answer platform Zhihu for unlawful release of information.

The internet regulator said in a statement that the authorities have demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company and the company would suspend "certain" functions during the period of time.

