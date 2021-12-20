Left Menu

Multinationals add 17,000 jobs in Ireland in 2021-deputy PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-12-2021
Multinationals add 17,000 jobs in Ireland in 2021-deputy PM
Multinational companies in Ireland added 17,000 jobs in 2021 to lift the total number employed in the sector to a record 275,000, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar told RTE radio on Monday.

Just over 10% of Ireland's workforce is employed by the multinational sector, particularly large technology and pharmaceutical multinationals, attracted in part by Ireland's low corporate tax rate.

