Multinationals add 17,000 jobs in Ireland in 2021-deputy PM
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Multinational companies in Ireland added 17,000 jobs in 2021 to lift the total number employed in the sector to a record 275,000, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar told RTE radio on Monday.
Just over 10% of Ireland's workforce is employed by the multinational sector, particularly large technology and pharmaceutical multinationals, attracted in part by Ireland's low corporate tax rate.
Also Read: Northern Ireland reports first Omicron cases
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
Advertisement