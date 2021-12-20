Left Menu

ADB signs $7m grant to help Marshall Islands shift to renewables

The agreements, part of the RMI Energy Security Project, were signed by ADB Executive Director Noor Ahmed, acting on behalf of the RMI, and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:35 IST
ADB signs $7m grant to help Marshall Islands shift to renewables
The RMI has announced a 2030 energy road map for the development of renewable energy in the country. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of the Marshall Islands (RMI) today signed agreements for a $7 million grant to support the Marshalls Energy Company (MEC) improve its performance to enhance the disaster resilience of RMI's energy network and to prepare for a shift to renewables.

The agreements, part of the RMI Energy Security Project, were signed by ADB Executive Director Noor Ahmed, acting on behalf of the RMI, and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez.

The grant provides additional funding for the project, a $12.7 million-initiative approved in 2018, to rehabilitate the fuel storage tanks and associated infrastructure on Majuro Atoll to improve the RMI's energy security. The electricity grid will be improved and MEC staff will receive training for future renewable energy upgrades.

"The reliability of Majuro's electricity grid needs to be improved to keep the lights on and to better manage the transition to renewable energy. The additional financing will help us towards that goal," said Minister of Finance, Banking, and Postal Services Brenson S. Wase.

"The additional financing signed today will allow the Government of the Marshall Islands and the MEC to strengthen efforts to implement an agreed multiyear action plan to support MEC's performance," said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Len George.

The RMI has announced a 2030 energy road map for the development of renewable energy in the country. The grant announced today, along with other ADB support, is an important prerequisite for the introduction and scaling up of renewables including by other development partners.

ADB's funding is drawn from its Pacific Renewable Energy Investment Facility, which finances renewable energy projects in 11 smaller Pacific island countries. The government has contributed $700,000 to the project.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021