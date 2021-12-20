Development of various modules of MCA21 portal's third version in progress: Govt

The development and testing of various modules of the corporate affairs ministry's MCA21 portal, which will leverage analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, is in progress, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Monday.

MCA21 is the key platform for companies to submit the required documents and filings under the companies law and the LLP Act. Besides, it provides public access to corporate information.

An MCA lab would also be set up as part of the third version of MCA21 for improving data analytics.

''Version 3 of MCA21 is proposed to be launched and deployed in phases and will include company and LLP modules, e-adjudication, e-consultation, e-book, Learning Management and Compliance Management System driven by data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,'' Singh told the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs also said the process of development and testing of different modules is in progress.

Modules like e-consultation and e-book were launched and deployed along with revamped website in May this year.

The e-consultation module will facilitate virtual public consultations of proposed amendments and new legislations to be introduced by the ministry.

The portal would also reduce the requirements of attachments, make the forms web-based and also strengthen the pre-fill mechanism.

L&T Infotech is developing the third version of the portal.

''An amount of Rs 639.36 crore is to be paid to the service provider for implementation, operation and maintenance of different modules of MCA21 for a period of 78 months,'' Singh said in the written reply.

In her Budget speech in February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in fiscal year 2021-22, ''we will be launching data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning-driven MCA21 Version 3.0. This Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-scrutiny, e-adjudication, e-consultation and Compliance Management''.

On Monday, to a separate query by a member on whether the government is aware that China is investing in tech companies in India, Singh said, ''No, Sir''.

In another written reply, the minister said that total 9,781 One Person Companies (OPCs) were registered during the period from January 1 to December 10 this year.

''Total 239 number of OPCs have converted into public or private companies during the current year,'' he added.

