Omicron jitters support safe-haven euro zone debt markets

Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped to its lowest level in almost two weeks on Monday, with demand for safe-haven assets firm as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe. The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

Yields on German 10-year bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, dipped to -0.402%, the lowest level since Dec. 8. They flirted with their lowest levels since August. "An underlying safety bid due to Omicron uncertainty ahead of the Christmas period probably helped and looks set to stay," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

Still, market moves and trading ranges were thin, with liquidity in bond markets dwindling in the final two weeks of the year. Thin liquidity has exacerbated price swings in Italy's bond markets with yields swinging between higher and lower on the day. Ten-year Italian bond yields were last up around 1 basis point at 0.93%.

Monday's moves in European bond markets appeared relatively modest given sharper falls in stock markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.2%, falling to its lowest in more than two weeks, as investors fretted that tighter pandemic curbs would hurt the economic growth outlook.

Worries about a hawkish shift at the European Central Bank may have tempered price gains in bond markets, analysts said. ECB policymakers meeting last week sought a greater acknowledgment of inflation risks but were rebuffed by the bank's chief economist Philip Lane in an unusually robust debate, sources close to the debate told Reuters.

"Clearly from the hawkish end of the spectrum there is a reasonable amount of dissent at the ECB but that's not very unusual for recent times," said Rabobank senior rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. Germany's new government has meanwhile picked Joachim Nagel, a career central banker with ties to the ruling Social Democratic party, as the next Bundesbank chief.

Nagel, a former Bundesbank board member, will take over on Jan. 1 from Jens Weidmann, who quit five years early after a decade of fruitless opposition to the ECB's aggressive stimulus policy of sub-zero interest rates and massive purchases of government bonds.

