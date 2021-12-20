Man held with Rs 17 lakh smuggled gold at Jaipur Airport

A passenger was detained on Monday with over 342 grams of gold worth Rs 17.20 lakh after landing from Sharjah on Air Arabia flight at Jaipur International Airport, a Customs official said. During search of his checked-in baggage and hand baggage, unusually dark images of some objects in the wheels were noticed, which indicated concealment of some heavy or precious metal like gold, the official said.

The passenger, however, denied being in possession of any such item. As he could not provide any satisfactory explanation, the wheels of baggage were cut open and they were found to have concealed inside them eight solid rods of pure gold of different dimensions, he said.

The gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, the official said. adding a further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)