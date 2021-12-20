Left Menu

Man held with Rs 17 lakh smuggled gold at Jaipur Airport

As he could not provide any satisfactory explanation, the wheels of baggage were cut open and they were found to have concealed inside them eight solid rods of pure gold of different dimensions, he said.The gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, the official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:32 IST
Man held with Rs 17 lakh smuggled gold at Jaipur Airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger was detained on Monday with over 342 grams of gold worth Rs 17.20 lakh after landing from Sharjah on Air Arabia flight at Jaipur International Airport, a Customs official said. During search of his checked-in baggage and hand baggage, unusually dark images of some objects in the wheels were noticed, which indicated concealment of some heavy or precious metal like gold, the official said.

The passenger, however, denied being in possession of any such item. As he could not provide any satisfactory explanation, the wheels of baggage were cut open and they were found to have concealed inside them eight solid rods of pure gold of different dimensions, he said.

The gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, the official said. adding a further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021