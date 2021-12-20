Left Menu

Hamdard launches 13 products across OTX, Unani medicine segments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:37 IST
Health and wellness firm Hamdard Laboratories on Monday said it has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of 13 new products in the OTX (nutraceuticals) and Unani medicine segments.

The new OTX range consists of Onion Oil, Kalonji Oil, Ashokarishta, Nozeem, Liquirub, Isabgol++, which are beneficial for skin, hair, body ache, constipation, nose and chest congestion, etc., the company said in a statement.

''Holistic wellness and self-care are among the top priorities of consumers. With many challenges such as restricted movement and worsening pollution facing us today, we recognize the need to make high-quality Unani products easily available to promote holistic health and wellness,'' Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) Chairman Abdul Majeed said in a statement.

The company's products are formulated with the best ingredients and offer the goodness of nature with no side effects, the key factors influencing millennials' purchase decisions, he added.

The products are readily available across Hamdard Wellness Centres, chemist shops and e-commerce sites, including 1 mg, Amazon and Healthmug, the company stated.

