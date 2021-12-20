Left Menu

TNEB van driver dies behind the wheel

Erode TN, Dec 20 A van driver died of a heart attack while driving and the vehicle hit a moped leaving two riders injuries in the district on Monday. The van drivers relatives were informed about the incident, said the police.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Dec 20: A van driver died of a heart attack while driving and the vehicle hit a moped leaving two riders injuries in the district on Monday. According to police, Athiyaman (63) was driving the van belonging to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to Gobichettipalayam when he developed chest pain. He could not control the vehicle and died while behind the wheel. As a result, the vehicle collided with the moped which Ravichandran (55) and his daughter Bhanumathy were riding. Both fell down and sustained serious injuries. After hitting the moped, the van ran amok and halted on the road margin where stones were placed, the police said. On information, the police said they rushed to spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. The van driver's relatives were informed about the incident, said the police.

