Left Menu

Basketball-British Basketball League announces new multi-million pound investment

The funding will be used to promote basketball at the grassroots level as well as improve the overall infrastructure of the sport at the elite level in the UK. "Basketball is unique in its ability to reach across cultural, societal and economic divides... The investment expands 777 Partners' sports portfolio, which also includes LaLiga club Sevilla and Serie A side Genoa. ($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:41 IST
Basketball-British Basketball League announces new multi-million pound investment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Basketball League (BBL) has received an investment worth seven million pounds ($9.23 million) from Miami-based alternative investment firm 777 Partners in exchange for a 45% stake in the league, it announced on Monday. The funding will be used to promote basketball at the grassroots level as well as improve the overall infrastructure of the sport at the elite level in the UK.

"Basketball is unique in its ability to reach across cultural, societal and economic divides... there is therefore huge potential to use the transformative power of sport for the benefit of our growing audience," said BBL chairman Rodney Walker. The investment expands 777 Partners' sports portfolio, which also includes LaLiga club Sevilla and Serie A side Genoa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021