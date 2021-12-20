Shriram Properties shares tumble over 16 pc in debut trade

Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd on Monday were listed with a discount of nearly 24 percent against its issue price of Rs 118 and settled over 16 percent lower.

The stock is listed at Rs 94, a decline of 20.33 percent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 22.24 percent to Rs 91.75. It settled at Rs 99.40, a discount of 15.76 percent.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 90, a discount of 23.72 percent. It settled at Rs 98.90, a decline of 16.18 percent.

In traded volume terms, 23.43 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation remained at Rs 1,686.06 crore.

Shriram Properties' initial share sale got subscribed 4.60 times on the final day of the offering earlier this month.

The realty player's price band for the offer was Rs 113-118 per share.

