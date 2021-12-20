upGrad Salutes the Job Creators on Shark Tank India; Awards Life Changing Online Courses Worth INR 1.5 Crore

Pitchers (entrepreneurs) will have access to courses like Data Science, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, MBAs, amongst others Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech major recently announced that as the presenting sponsor for the reality show – Shark Tank India, on Sony Entertainment Television, it will be awarding life-changing courses worth INR 1.5 Crore, to the entrepreneurs pitching on this unique platform.

Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad said, “At upGrad, we stand for job seekers as well as job creators. The entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India today, can potentially create thousands of jobs in Bharat tomorrow. Assessing their business pitch and identifying possible lacunae, we are offering them need-based courses. This is our crusade to empower the entrepreneurial community - the job creators of tomorrow, to upscale their businesses.” Throughout the first season of Shark Tank India, upGrad will be awarding programs on a need-gap basis, across domains including Product Management, Master’s of Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics and Operations & Finance to the ‘pitchers’.

The Indian chapter of Shark Tank serves as the perfect platform for the Higher EdTech major to showcase to its audience the significance of upskilling and Lifelong Learning. With an audience mostly comprising working professionals seeking to positively pivot their careers or nurturing their entrepreneurial zeal, this association will go a long way in improving upGrad’s deep India penetration plans and building an ecosystem of a skilled workforce. Shark Tank India premieres tonight and will air every Mon-Fri at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Watch the Season Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epbIOmaSAfA About upGrad upGrad, started in 2015, is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion.

It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus and Job-Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, Short-form to Executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctorate - with a learner base of over 2 million across 100 countries, and over 300 University partners and a robust Enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars: (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform (c) its high touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches and mentors (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance. Already termed Asia's higher EdTech leader, it has offices in the UK, US, Middle East, India, Singapore &Vietnam and presence in many more countries.

About Sony Liv SonyLIV is the first Indian premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, the digital streaming player is home to 24 years of rich content from the library of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) with over 40,000 hours of programming. SonyLIV subscribers get exclusive access to key sporting events from across the globe, the latest Hollywood Shows, Originals, 18,000+ hours of TV Shows, LiveTV, News, Lifestyle, Fitness and Kids content.

With 100 million+ app downloads so far, SonyLIV is the first amongst its competition to provide original and exclusive premium content to Indian viewers. SonyLIV is the first OTT platform to launch an Original web series - #Lovebytes, followed by India’s first Marathi Original – YOLO. Currently, the platform has over 150+ original shows spread across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali. The Tamil and Telugu library itself boasts 2000+ hours of Movies and Originals. SonyLIV recently added new originals to its line-up - Avrodh, Your Honor, Undekhi and Scam 1992 being some of them.

Apart from being the official Indian streaming partner for Global Sporting events, SonyLIV keeps its viewers entertained throughout the year with Live action Cricket, Football, Tennis, Basketball, eSports, Racing and Fighting Sports. The platform offers its subscribers a host of premium International tournaments like the UEFA Champions League, Australian Open, Serie A, W.W.E., N.B.A., UFC, F.A. Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Euro 2020, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mzansi Super League, Big Bash, T10, ATP Tours, Impact Wrestling and The Ashes to name a few. SonyLIV also has rights to tournaments of Cricket Boards inclusive Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board & Cricket Ireland. In 2019, the service launched in the Middle East and has plans to expand its complete bouquet of services in several Southeast Asian countries.

SonyLIV has partnerships with key International studios – SPE Films, Lionsgate and iTV, which allows its subscribers exclusive access to award-winning shows like, Seinfeld, Power, The Good Doctor and Mr. Mercedes. The platform recently added a host of celebrated Hollywood shows to its library like LA’s Finest S2, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Alex Rider, For Life, Lincoln Rhyme, War of the Worlds, Commons and Indebted amongst others. SonyLIV also has exclusive local partnerships with the likes of TVF, which adds popular Indian Originals like Gullak and Tripling S2 to their vast content library.

