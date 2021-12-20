Nearly 50,000 MSMEs down shutters seeking cut in raw material prices

(Eds: Adds merchants assn memo to Erode collector) Coimbatore/Erode, Dec 20 (PTI): Around 50,000 Micro Small and Middle Enterprises (MSMEs) downed their shutters in the district on Monday to draw the attention of the authorities to the skyrocketing prices of raw materials used in various industries. The one-day closure resulted in the production loss of around Rs 1,500 crore as the industries manufacture all types of spare parts for two-wheelers to six-wheelers, motor and pumps, defence and naval sectors, wet grinders, foundries and plastic industries, industry sources said. The prices of raw materials have been increasing in the last one year, rising from 40 per cent to 70 per cent and some times 100 per cent, which was leading to loss of job orders for majority of the industries, even as 40 industrial associations extended support to the call given by All-India Council of Association of MSMEs for the nationwide stir, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises J James said. Major industrial areas like Peelamedu, SIDCO, Kinathukaavu, Thudiyalur fell silent owing to the day-long strike. Besides taking steps to bring prices under control, the Central government should form a committee to fix the rate of various raw materials, James said. Also, the Federation of Tamil Nadu Merchants Associations in submitted a memorandum to the Erode District Collector H Krishnanunni demanding him to represent the Tamil Nadu government on its behalf to take steps to reduce the prices of raw materials for textile-printing, leather, plastics and food products. In the memorandum, the association mentioned that within a short period the prices of the raw materials of textile and other industries have risen. Because of this, they could not conduct their business. Further, the Central government decided to increase the per cent of GST (goods and services tax) for the textile products from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. This would also affect the textile industry, the association said.

