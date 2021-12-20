School search platform edustoke to expand to 45 cities in India, ME region

Left Menu

edustoke, an online platform that provides information and expert advice on school admissions, on Monday said it plans to expand its services to 45 cities in India and abroad by the first half of 2022.

The brand is looking to expand in cities like Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati, among others, along with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and Bahrain in the first half of 2022, the company said in a statement. The platform also intends to expand into the tuitions and test preparatory market by onboarding quality tutors across the country, it said. In addition, it is working with banks and fintech companies to provide finance for school admissions at zero interest.

''edustoke is facilitating parents with the end-to-end information including school fee, which we feel is the primary factor of narrowing down the search. This year we have served to close about 8 million parents from the cities that we operate in. Looking at the overwhelming response from the parents has encouraged us to grow in more cities by early next year,'' Pawas Tyagi, the co-founder of edustoke, said. ''We aim at expanding to 45 new cities within the country and internationally. In terms of revenues, we generated Rs 160 lakh last year and anticipate a 3X growth this year,'' Tyagi said.

