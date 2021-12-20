EU regulator backs Novavax as region's fifth COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:35 IST
The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax for use in adults, paving the way for a fifth coronavirus shot in the EU as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- The European Union's
- Novavax
Advertisement