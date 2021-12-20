Left Menu

EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:57 IST
The European Union's drugs regulator gave the green light Monday to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by US biotech company Novavax. The European Medicines Agency decision to grant conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over, which must be confirmed by the EU's executive commission, comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the omicron variant, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case in case it's eventually needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

