Three killed in TN as car rams tree

Three persons were killed here when the car they were travelling in rammed into a road-side tree on Monday, police said.

The deceased included the driver of the vehicle and the accident happened after he lost control of the car, police said, adding, all the three died on the spot.

They were proceeding to Chennai from Thiruthuraipoondi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)