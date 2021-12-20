Left Menu

Maha: Services of 4 health officials terminated by Jalna ZP CEO

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:27 IST
Maha: Services of 4 health officials terminated by Jalna ZP CEO
  • Country:
  • India

The services of four health officials on contract were terminated by the chief executive officer of Jalna Zilla Parishad for alleged dereliction of duties.

An official said these four served in primary health centres in Hasnabad in Bhokardan tehsil, Tirathpuri and Rani Unnchegaon in Ghansawangi, and Watur in Partur.

As per the termination order issued by ZP CEO Manuj Jindal, the four were often absent from duty amid the pandemic, were inactive in the COVID-19 vaccination drive and did not follow orders of superiors.

The four will have to deposit Rs 10,300 within a month as per contract stipulations and could face criminal cases if they fail to do so, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021