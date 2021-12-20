Maha: Services of 4 health officials terminated by Jalna ZP CEO

The services of four health officials on contract were terminated by the chief executive officer of Jalna Zilla Parishad for alleged dereliction of duties.

An official said these four served in primary health centres in Hasnabad in Bhokardan tehsil, Tirathpuri and Rani Unnchegaon in Ghansawangi, and Watur in Partur.

As per the termination order issued by ZP CEO Manuj Jindal, the four were often absent from duty amid the pandemic, were inactive in the COVID-19 vaccination drive and did not follow orders of superiors.

The four will have to deposit Rs 10,300 within a month as per contract stipulations and could face criminal cases if they fail to do so, he said.

