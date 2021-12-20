Left Menu

Germany to limit private gatherings to 10 people - draft document

Germany plans to limit private gatherings from Dec. 28 to a maximum of 10 people who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, according to a draft of proposed measures seen by Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:35 IST
  • Germany

Germany plans to limit private gatherings from Dec. 28 to a maximum of 10 people who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, according to a draft of proposed measures seen by Reuters on Monday. The restriction will be the same for outdoor and indoor gatherings, though children below 14 will be exempted from the limit, according to the draft statement.

The document also said that access to restaurants would remain limited to people who could provide proof of vaccination or recovery. At the same time, the country will extend financial support to companies and organisations affected by pandemic-related measures, according to the document.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Germany's 16 states are due to discuss the planned measures on Tuesday afternoon.

