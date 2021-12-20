Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of shareholding in Air India, AIXL and AISATS by Talace

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Air India Limited (Air India) and Air India Express Limited (AIXL), and 50% equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) by Talace Private Limited (Talace).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:44 IST
CCI approves acquisition of shareholding in Air India, AIXL and AISATS by Talace
Air India, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, and air cargo transport services. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of shareholding in Air India Limited, Air India Express Limited and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited by Talace Private Limited.

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Air India Limited (Air India) and Air India Express Limited (AIXL), and 50% equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) by Talace Private Limited (Talace).

Talace is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. Tata Sons is an investment holding company, which is registered as a core investment company with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and classified as a "Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Core Investment Company".

Air India is wholly owned by the Government of India. Air India, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, and air cargo transport services.

ISATS is engaged in the business of providing ground handling services at the following domestic airports i.e. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as cargo handling services at Bengaluru airport.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021