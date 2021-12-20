Left Menu

3.83 crore Income Tax Returns filed

A total of 3.83 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed till December 19, as per the Income Tax Department data released on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:43 IST
3.83 crore Income Tax Returns filed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3.83 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed till December 19, as per the Income Tax Department data released on Monday.

A total of 3,83,27,994 ITRs have been filed upto December 19, with 4,80,074 ITRs having been filed on the day itself, Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

Out of these 2.17 crore were ITR-1. The second-highest number is ITR-4 which stood at 90.91 lakh. The total number of ITR-3 stood at 36.96 lakh, while 32.26 lakh ITR-2 were filed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021