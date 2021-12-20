Left Menu

PM interacts with CEOs of companies across various sectors ahead of Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of leading companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewable energy, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics sectors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:43 IST
PM interacts with CEOs of companies across various sectors ahead of Union Budget
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CEOs of leading companies in New Delhi on Monday. (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of leading companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewable energy, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics sectors. This is one of the many interactions being held by the Prime Minister ahead of the union budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was also present in the meeting. The Prime Minister had interacted with leading private equity and venture capital players last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021