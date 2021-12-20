PM interacts with CEOs of companies across various sectors ahead of Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of leading companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewable energy, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics sectors. This is one of the many interactions being held by the Prime Minister ahead of the union budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was also present in the meeting. The Prime Minister had interacted with leading private equity and venture capital players last week. (ANI)

